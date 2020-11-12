Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort Finalizes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey November 12, 2020
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort completed a massive renovation, which included the addition of the Enclave beach club, 14 Plunge Pool Oceanfront Suites, an adults-only infinity pool, new culinary options, an oceanview fitness center and a renovated Cabo Kids’ Club boasting a Splash Zone with a pool and waterslide.
Enclave, which serves as a full-service beach club with bar, features cliffside bungalows, eight oceanfront cabanas, a sunken fire pit and a tapas-style menu and crafted cocktails.
The Plunge Pool Oceanfront Suites, which are situated near the new adults-only affinity pool, are equipped with balconies, living areas and plunge pools proffering up views of the Sea of Cortez.
New food-and-beverage options include Vela, which focuses on Mediterranean dishes; Talavera, a farm-to-table style restaurant; Lena, featuring fresh seafood, salads, artisan pizzas and roasted vegetables from a woodfired grill; Mio, which is set at the resort’s family infinity pool and offers handrolls, a raw bar and cocktails; and Sotol, which serves premium margaritas and antojitos.
“When we set out to undergo this renovation, we wanted to preserve our rich history while simultaneously ensuring the guest experience at Hilton Los Cabos is reflective of the sophisticated standards of today’s traveler,” said the property’s general manager, Sergio Bocci.
“Hilton Los Cabos is now a place for guests to discover upscale accommodations, elevated dining, unscripted adventures, and curated wellness experiences, all of which are flavored with our local culture and modern elegance.”
The resort put into place the Hilton CleanStay program, which includes stringent health and safety protocols.
