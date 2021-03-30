Hilton Offers Creative Food-Themed Spa Treatments
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 30, 2021
Hilton hotels and resorts are getting creative with their spa treatments. From marshmallows to peaches to caviar, these food-inspired spa treatments have all the benefits of a traditional spa treatment, with two added benefits: they’re fun and delicious!
At the Waldorf Astoria Spa at the The Roosevelt New Orleans, guests can pamper themselves with strawberry-themed spa services, participate in the Diamond Rose Ritual and pamper their stomachs as well as their bodies with champagne and truffles as they relax.
At the Hilton Waikoloa Village’s Kohala Spa, guests can enjoy a Taro Honey Body Therapy treatment, a mask blend of coconut milk, taro, honey, banana and more.
Following the theme of honey, the Waldorf Astoria Orlando offers 50- and 80-minute Honey Butter Massages, which blend the benefits and honey and shea butter.
The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino offers the Azeta di Coco Massage, with a honey, aloe and papaya massage. For an add-on, choose the Marshmallow Melt Down Massage, which includes marshmallows.
At the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia, guests can enjoy the lovely scent of fresh peaches with the Peachtree Indulgence treatment, which includes a sea salt scrub, almond oil and a massage.
Another lovely scented fruit, guests can enjoy the benefits of apricot at the Waldorf Astoria Park City in Utah, where an Apricot Alpine Glow treatment can be added to any other service.
The Conrad Punta de Mita offers a Haariiya anti-aging facial, which adds the benefits of berries and grapeseed oil.
La Prairie Spa at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills pampers your feet with the White Caviar Illuminating Pedicure. Guests also have the option to add a caviar treatment to any other service offered at the spa.
Fun spa treatments are only for the adults at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago, which offers the Ice Cream Manicure and Pedicure, which rewards children with ice cream after a manicure or pedicure.
There are so many fun, relaxing, food-themed spa services to choose from. For more information, please visit Hilton.com.
