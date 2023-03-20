Hilton Reveals Record Expansion Plans for France
Hilton announced plans for its strongest year of growth in France, with officials revealing the seven hotel openings would be the highest single-year increase to its French portfolio.
In addition to an expansion in Paris, the hotel giant is focusing on major resort destinations and provincial towns and cities, working with several local owners in France on a development pipeline that would more than double Hilton’s presence nationwide.
In the coming years, the company’s development plans will see 24 properties added to the current trading portfolio of 23 hotels in coming years, with Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Curio Collection by Hilton making up more than a quarter of upcoming hotels in Europe.
“We’re experiencing record growth in France, with 2023 set to be a historic high for hotel openings,” Hilton executive vice president Simon Vincent said. “As a key market for Hilton, we’re focusing on developing hotels in regional French towns and cities, the south coast and continued expansion in Paris.”
“We continue to leverage our award-winning brands to grow market share and capture increased travel demand, particularly as France gets ready to host major global sporting events including the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and Rugby World Cup,” Vincent continued.
Hilton also recently introduced new brands to the French hotel market, with the openings of Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero and Hotel Camille Paris Gare de Lyon, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in 2021, as well as DoubleTree by Hilton Lyon Eurexpo last year.
In 2023, the company plans to open new properties, including Canopy by Hilton Cannes; Sainte-Anne Hotel Dijon, Curio Collection by Hilton; Marty Hotel Bordeaux, Tapestry Collection by Hilton; and Hilton Garden Inn Paris La Villette.
