Hilton Temporarily Closing Hotels in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood February 13, 2020
Hilton Worldwide Holdings announced this week it would temporarily close around 150 hotels in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
During an earnings call Tuesday, Hilton President and CEO Christopher Nassetta said the hotel company would work with local governments and health authorities to ensure best practices amid the viral outbreak in China.
In total, Nassetta said around 33,000 rooms in the roughly 150 hotels would be closed to new reservations, but they would still host guests currently on the property and medical professionals aiding the region.
Hilton operates four hotels in Wuhan and another 225 hotels in greater China.
“Now, as it relates to the coronavirus, it goes without saying that the safety and well -being of our team members and our guests remain a paramount priority, as we continue to carefully monitor the situation,” Nassetta said during the call. “We will look to re-open these hotels as soon as possible and once the local authorities confirm that is appropriate.”
Hilton officials also said during their breakdown of the fourth-quarter report that any potential financial impact related to the coronavirus would be excluded, but admitted there could be losses of up to $50 million in earnings if the outbreak lasts up to a year.
The hotel giant also announced last month that its 18th brand would be called Tempo, described as an “approachable lifestyle brand curated to serve a growing segment of modern achievers.”
