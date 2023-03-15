Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort Adds Exclusive 'Enclave' Room Category
Hotel & Resort Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts Patrick Clarke March 15, 2023
Hilton Vallarta Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort has announced the launch of Enclave, Hilton’s signature room category offering exclusive benefits and amenities to guests.
The Mexican property is just now one of two all-inclusive resorts to offer Hilton’s Enclave, joining Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort.
Enclave guests at Hilton Vallarta Riviera can choose from as many as four new room categories, including oceanfront suites and the Enclave Presidential Suite, which will feature in-room perks like an upgraded minibar, a special welcome amenity and nightly turndown service.
Meanwhile, guests will also enjoy access to the Enclave Lounge featuring private check-in, complimentary food and drinks such as daily breakfast and happy hour with premium branded drinks and snacks and convenient computer and TV stations equipped with premium Wi-Fi. Additional benefits for Enclave guests include priority dinner reservations at all on-property dining venues and a dedicated pool concierge available to reserve lounge chairs as well as the property’s unique Bali Beds, which come with customizable add-on services for an additional cost such as champagne, chocolate covered strawberries and massages.
"We are excited to introduce Hilton’s signature Enclave room category to our guests," Pilar Tapia Caamaño, General Manager at Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, said in a statement. "After the successful roll-out of Enclave at Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having an upgraded offering at Hilton Vallarta Riviera."
Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort debuted as a Hilton property in 2021. The 444-room and suite resort boasts an ideal beachfront setting with views over Bahia de Banderas and the tropical forests of the Sierra Madre Mountains and features as many as 14 dining outlets, two oceanfront infinity pools and the eforea Spa, among other highlights.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts, Mexico, Puerto Vallarta
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS