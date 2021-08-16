Last updated: 01:01 PM ET, Mon August 16 2021

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort Opens

Hotel & Resort Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts Lacey Pfalz August 16, 2021

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort
Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort. (photo courtesy of Hilton)

Hilton’s newest all-inclusive resort in Mexico has officially opened today, August 16, called the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, located in Puerto Vallarta.

The resort features 444 suites, 14 restaurants and bars, two infinity pools and over 16,000 square feet of event space.

ADVERTISING

The suites offer sleek, modern accommodations with walk-in rainfall showers and private balconies or terraces.

The Lobby of the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort
The Lobby of the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort (photo via Hilton)

Its meeting and event spaces feature both indoor and outdoor areas for everything from weddings to corporate events. It includes Hilton’s new Hilton EventReady with CleanStay program, which helps event planners achieve guest safety and promote hybrid events.

Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
A treatment room at the Tenaya Stone Spa

Tenaya Stone Spa to Debut at Disneyland Resort

Zoëtry Casa Del Mar Los Cabos

Apple Leisure Group Expands Zoëtry Brand

Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana

Karisma Expands Azul Beach Resorts Brand

LEGOLAND New York

LEGOLAND New York Completes Reopening With New Hotel

Guests can enjoy every dining option for free, from breakfast buffets to sushi and Spanish tapas.

The resort, located nine miles from Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR), offers close proximity to the Malecon boardwalk, including shops, galleries and other restaurants, as well as the area’s incredible rainforests and beaches.

Hilton has been steadily expanding its all-inclusive portfolio this year, including the Conrad Tulum and Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort.

The hotel company is currently developing over thirty properties across Mexico.

The Oceanfront Governor Suite at the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort
The Oceanfront Governor Suite at the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort (photo via Hilton)

“With this newest addition to our rapidly growing portfolio in Mexico, we reinforce our commitment to continued expansion in both the all-inclusive segment and in one of the most desired leisure destinations in Latin America,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “We are excited to welcome guests to Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, where there is something for everyone – first-class facilities and amenities, a gorgeous setting amid the beach and lush rainforest, magnificent sunsets, and exquisite cuisine.”

For more information, please click here.

For more information on Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts, Puerto Vallarta

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Guests and receptionist wearing face masks at a hotel check-in counter.

2021 US Hotel Forecast Improves Amid Demand Surge, Rising Room...

Hyatt To Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Doubling Global Resorts Footprint

Harrah’s New Orleans to Require Vaccine or Negative Test to Enter

Tenaya Stone Spa to Debut at Disneyland Resort

New Luxury Turks and Caicos Villas Offer Ideal Escape

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS