Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort Opens
Hilton’s newest all-inclusive resort in Mexico has officially opened today, August 16, called the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, located in Puerto Vallarta.
The resort features 444 suites, 14 restaurants and bars, two infinity pools and over 16,000 square feet of event space.
The suites offer sleek, modern accommodations with walk-in rainfall showers and private balconies or terraces.
Its meeting and event spaces feature both indoor and outdoor areas for everything from weddings to corporate events. It includes Hilton’s new Hilton EventReady with CleanStay program, which helps event planners achieve guest safety and promote hybrid events.
Guests can enjoy every dining option for free, from breakfast buffets to sushi and Spanish tapas.
The resort, located nine miles from Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR), offers close proximity to the Malecon boardwalk, including shops, galleries and other restaurants, as well as the area’s incredible rainforests and beaches.
Hilton has been steadily expanding its all-inclusive portfolio this year, including the Conrad Tulum and Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort.
The hotel company is currently developing over thirty properties across Mexico.
“With this newest addition to our rapidly growing portfolio in Mexico, we reinforce our commitment to continued expansion in both the all-inclusive segment and in one of the most desired leisure destinations in Latin America,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “We are excited to welcome guests to Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, where there is something for everyone – first-class facilities and amenities, a gorgeous setting amid the beach and lush rainforest, magnificent sunsets, and exquisite cuisine.”
