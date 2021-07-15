Hilton Signs 3 New Luxury All-Inclusive Beachfront Resorts in Mexico
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti July 15, 2021
Hilton announced the signing of three managed resorts, located in some of Mexico’s most sought-after locations—a move that aligns with the brand’s continued expansion in the luxury and all-inclusive space.
Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort and the luxurious Conrad Tulum have just become the newest additions to the company’s portfolio.
Hilton holds a deep commitment to growing its peerless offerings in Mexico, where the major global hospitality company already has more than 70 operational hotel properties, with over 30 more queued up in its development pipeline.
“Mexico has always been an incredibly important destination for Hilton. These new additions are one more symbol that tourism in Mexico is rebounding and it is with great pride that we continue evolving our offerings in this burgeoning market, especially in the luxury and all-inclusive segments,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “We are extremely proud of our new products, ongoing partnership with Parks Holdings and the resilient Team Members who are working to bring the warmth of hospitality to the new resorts entering our portfolio.”
Set beside the Pacific waters of the brilliant Bay of Banderas, Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort is a 444-room, AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort that boasts a picturesque private beach, two lustrous swimming pools, full-service spa, fitness center, six craft cocktail bars and seven specialty restaurants. Dining options include a variety of culinary delights, including Asian, Italian and Mexican cuisines, and seafood and tapas options.
The hotel also offers nearly 26,000 square feet of meeting and events space, divided equally as 13,000 square feet of flexible indoor space and 13,000 square feet of outdoor area.
Owned by Fibra UNO and developed by Parks Hospitality, Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort is expected to convert in the fourth quarter of 2021.
On the opposite coast of Mexico, Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort and Conrad Tulum, both owned and developed by Parks Hospitality, are forecast to join the Hilton Portfolio in 2021’s fourth quarter and 2022’s first quarter, respectively.
While each hotel will have its own unique personality and provide guests distinctly brand-exclusive experiences, they’ll also allow access to certain shared amenities, including a meetings and events complex with a 55,000-square-foot convention center and an auditorium that seats up to 400 people. Then, there’s the state-of-the-art, 21,500-square-foot spa with 16 treatment rooms and a private pool, nestled in a quiet and secluded area of the resort, and surrounded by tropical landscaping.
The 735-room oceanfront Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort will deliver an upscale all-inclusive experience and boasts unobstructed views over the incredible, multi-hued turquoise and sapphire waters of the Caribbean Sea. There is also a secluded beach and a sprawling multiple-pool complex, complete with a waterpark, and the resort’s seven dining concepts feature a tempting array of international cuisines.
Along an expansive stretch of beach amid the lush native landscape, the new-build Conrad Tulum will be Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ first hotel in the verdant east Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Situated near one of the region’s best-preserved ancient Mayan archaeological sites, Conrad Tulum will also overlook the indescribably brilliant Caribbean Sea, and enjoy access to pristine beaches and nearby nature reserves. On top of this, five swimming pools await guests looking to relax and unwind.
Its 349 elegantly appointed accommodations range from standard guest rooms to sophisticated, contemporary-style master suites, governor suites and presidential suites. As an all-inclusive, the hotel offers unlimited access to seven world-class restaurants and bars, which boast cuisine options ranging from Mediterranean to Asian, or even a special Chef’s Table experience.
