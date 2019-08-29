Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island Opens
WHY IT RATES: Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island offers all-suite accommodations that include fully accessorized kitchens and modular furniture. There's also an outdoor saline swimming pool.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island.
Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 107 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island complements the coastal town’s increasing popularity as a top destination for leisure travelers.
“This island’s continuous growth, historic appeal and serene setting make it an ideal location to expand our brand’s footprint and attract guests from around the country,” said Adrian Kurre, global head, Home2 Suites by Hilton. “No matter how long visitors are in town, our latest hotel offers the opportunity to embrace everything the area has to offer without sacrificing a central location or modern amenities.”
Owned by BA Jekyll Village, LLC and managed by Buckhead America, Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island offers all-suite accommodations with fully accessorized kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference.
The hotel also features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites by Hilton amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry, and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations.
Guests can also enjoy an outdoor saline swimming pool and a patio with a fire pit. Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island is pet-friendly.
Located at 101 Ocean Way, Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island offers guests convenient access to shopping centers including Jekyll Island Convention Center and the Village Green and is just across the street from The Corsair Beach Park, Jekyll Island Beach, and the Atlantic Ocean.
It also provides easy access to local businesses and is within an hour’s drive of Jacksonville International Airport.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Jekyll Island is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.
Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.
SOURCE: Hilton press release
