Homes & Villas by Marriott International Lands in Australia and New Zealand
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz June 14, 2022
Homes & Villas by Marriott International, which offers a selection of premium and luxury home rentals in destinations around the world is making its entry into Australia and New Zealand for the first time since its beginning, adding over 350 homes in destinations like Sydney, Queenstown, Auckland, Melbourne and other popular destinations.
Longer stays or group trips can take advantage of the home rental options, all of which provide more private accommodations than a traditional hotel or resort with the added benefit of more space, full gourmet kitchens, large living areas and more.
Members of Marriott Bonvoy can take advantage of Homes & Villas by Marriott International, too. It allows members of Marriott’s loyalty program to redeem and earn points with stays in a rental property.
“Private home rental offerings are tremendously popular right now as travelers look for ways to reconnect with loved ones, as well as to continue to balance remote work, school, and leisure. We are thrilled to be bringing Homes & Villas by Marriott International to Australia and New Zealand, providing our guests with a curated selection of the best premium and luxury homes in the market. These homes provide the space and amenities expected from a luxury experience and the backing of a trusted travel company”, said Jennifer Hsieh, Vice President, Homes & Villas by Marriott International.
