Hotel Group To Accept Cryptocurrency as Payment
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli March 10, 2021
Orlando-based The Kessler Collection hotel group has partnered with BitPay to become the first U.S. luxury hotel chain to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment, Kessler has announced.
The hotel chain will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and several others including four stable coins, as payment to cater to the growing demand.
The move is effective immediately at all eight of Kessler’s hotels.
“This is one of the most innovative concepts in the hospitality industry right now,” Richard Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection, said in a statement. “I believe cryptocurrency is only going to gain acceptance, and partnering with BitPay allows us to offer more choices in the payment process.”
“The Kessler Collection is one of the premier luxury hotel groups and is being very innovative and catering to their customers by allowing them to pay in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency,” said Sonny Singh, Chief Commercial Officer of BitPay. “Bitcoin payments are cheaper than credit cards and help international travelers make payments easier.”
As early as 2013, airlines and travel agencies began accepting Bitcoin.
According to Kessler Chief Financial Officer Fravy Collazo, “This move will make it easier for guests traveling globally, both in time saved from going to a local currency exchange and in money saved with a lower exchange rate.”
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS