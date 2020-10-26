Hotel Indigo Brand Still Expanding Despite COVID-19 Impact
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 26, 2020
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced its boutique hotel brand, Hotel Indigo, will open a total of 14 properties by the end of 2020.
Hotel Indigo has opened up several properties in the United States this year, including the Hotel Indigo Detroit-Downtown in Michigan, Hotel Indigo Tallahassee-College Town in Florida, Hotel Indigo Rochester-Downtown in Minnesota and Hotel Indigo Spokane in Washington.
Other international hotels opened by the brand include Hotel Indigo Larnaca in Cyprus, Hotel Indigo Verona in Italy, Hotel Indigo Hakone Gora in Japan, Hotel Indigo Bath in the United Kingdom and Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown in the United Arab Emirates.
IHG is focusing its Hotel Indigo brand heavily in the U.S. for the remainder of the year, with several scheduled openings.
Properties being added to the portfolio in 2020 include Hotel Indigo Chattanooga-Downtown (Tennessee), Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place (Georgia), Hotel Indigo Vancouver-Downtown (Washington), Hotel Indigo Cleveland Gateway (Ohio) and Hotel Indigo Miami- Brickell (Florida).
IHG designs each Hotel Indigo property as a reflection of the surrounding neighborhood, with colors, textures, history, buildings and people immersing each guest into the destination and inspiring curiosity starting the moment they check-in.
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS