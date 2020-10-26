Last updated: 12:53 PM ET, Mon October 26 2020

Hotel Indigo Brand Still Expanding Despite COVID-19 Impact

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 26, 2020

Couple entering their hotel room.
PHOTO: Couple entering their hotel room. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Jovanmandic)

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced its boutique hotel brand, Hotel Indigo, will open a total of 14 properties by the end of 2020.

Hotel Indigo has opened up several properties in the United States this year, including the Hotel Indigo Detroit-Downtown in Michigan, Hotel Indigo Tallahassee-College Town in Florida, Hotel Indigo Rochester-Downtown in Minnesota and Hotel Indigo Spokane in Washington.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Times Square

Officials Urge Locals to Take ‘NYC-cation’ in...

View from a cruise ship.

CDC Updates Recommendation to Defer All Cruise Travel

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Free Pre-Cruise Land Tours

Sandals Regency La Toc

Sandals and Beaches Celebrate More Resort Reopenings in October

Other international hotels opened by the brand include Hotel Indigo Larnaca in Cyprus, Hotel Indigo Verona in Italy, Hotel Indigo Hakone Gora in Japan, Hotel Indigo Bath in the United Kingdom and Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown in the United Arab Emirates.

IHG is focusing its Hotel Indigo brand heavily in the U.S. for the remainder of the year, with several scheduled openings.

Properties being added to the portfolio in 2020 include Hotel Indigo Chattanooga-Downtown (Tennessee), Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place (Georgia), Hotel Indigo Vancouver-Downtown (Washington), Hotel Indigo Cleveland Gateway (Ohio) and Hotel Indigo Miami- Brickell (Florida).

IHG designs each Hotel Indigo property as a reflection of the surrounding neighborhood, with colors, textures, history, buildings and people immersing each guest into the destination and inspiring curiosity starting the moment they check-in.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Palace Resorts

Kids and Teens Stay Free at Palace Resorts This Holiday Season

Palace Resorts

Sandals and Beaches Celebrate More Resort Reopenings in October

Reconnect With Family on a Vacation in Paradise

gallery icon Cancun's Ultimate All-Inclusive Beachfront Resort for Adults and Those Traveling With Children

Hotel Spotlight: Louisville’s Galt House Hotel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS