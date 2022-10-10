Hotel Occupancy Continues to Improve in Mexico
Hotel & Resort Alberto Lozano October 10, 2022
Hotel occupancy in Mexico is steadily improving.
Among 12 beach destinations with the highest number of hotel rooms, Cancun and Los Cabos, with 84.3 percent and 77.9 percent occupancy in July, reported increases of 5.6 percentage points and 3.3 percentage points, respectively, compared to July of 2019.
Also, Mazatlan has already exceeded the pre-pandemic level of 1 percent, even though its occupancy decreased by -6.2 percentage points in the last month.
The percentage of hotel occupancy in the beach centers was 66.8 in June 2022, a higher level by +10.4 percentage points above that observed in June 2021.
The percentage of hotel occupancy in Akumal and Cabo San Lucas resorts was 83.8 and 83.0 in June 2022, levels 27.9 and 12.7 percentage points higher than those observed in June 2021.
In general, from January to July 2022, the percentage of hotel occupancy in Mexico was 55.5 percent, almost double that the one registered in 2020 (26.3 percent), equivalent to more than 50,000 occupied rooms, which contrasts with the 22,000 in the year 2020.
The results of the hotel monitoring carried out by the Datatur monitoring system of Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism show that hotel occupancy in the 70 most important tourist centers in this country represents an increase of 18.9 percentage points compared to the same period last year. However, compared to the January-July period of 2019, there is still a contraction of -6.5 percentage points.
The evolution of hotel occupancy in the 70 resorts of DataTur's hotel monitoring adds up to around 423,000 rooms on average daily. It is observed that in the last reported month, the recovery lost strength. Historically July is the month of highest hotel occupancy for the summer holiday season. However, this year's momentum was insufficient to reach the pre-pandemic level.
At the international level, the indicator to measure the behavior of the hotel industry is the percentage of occupancy, also known as the percentage of rooms sold. First, the information is obtained from the hotel and then from tourist destinations, geographical regions, etc.
The Datatur monitoring system has a unique temporary opportunity at the international level since it measures weekly occupancy results in 70 destinations and tourist corridors.
So hotel occupancy in those 70 tourist centers is higher by 20.3 percentage points compared to January-June 2021.
During the period January-June of 2022, the arrival of domestic tourists to hotel rooms reached 27 million 574,000 tourists (72.4% of the total), while the arrival of international tourists registered 10 million 494,000tourists (27.6 percent of the total).
In January-June 2022, the balance for international travelers was placed at 10 billion dollars, which was 88.3 percent higher than the same period in 2021.
Comments
