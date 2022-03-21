Hotels Donating Rooms, Money to Ukraine Relief Efforts
Members of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced they would donate millions in room nights, cash and rewards to support aid efforts for those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, AHLA members have donated or pledged to donate up to one million room nights, $2 million and over 110 million reward points.
Marriott International revealed it had earmarked $1,000,000 for its associate relief fund to support associates impacted by the war in Ukraine and is housing refugees at properties in neighboring countries.
IHG Hotels & Resorts also donated $500,000 to CARE International and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to help those in desperate need.
“The situation in Ukraine is harrowing, and our hearts ache for the innocent lives lost and impacted by the violence there,” AHLA President Chip Rogers said. “As we pray for a peaceful and swift end to the war, the hotel industry has stepped up with significant humanitarian relief efforts, including offering housing to refugees and donating to relief organizations.”
Hyatt officials said the company raised more than $300,000 in contributions as part of its Ukraine Relief Fund, which will support impacted Hyatt colleagues in need of necessities, relocation support and care.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the donation of $100,000 and one million Wyndham Rewards points to the humanitarian relief efforts of Save the Children. Choice Hotels revealed it would match member donations up to $50,000.
Officials from Hilton said the company would donate up to one million room nights.
“The spirit of hospitality is what drives us as an industry, and in dark times like these it’s one of the things the world needs most,” Rogers continued. “I’m proud of the many ways the hotel industry is helping to fulfill that need.”
Earlier this month, some of the largest hospitality companies released statements on the changes made to their businesses due to the conflict, including shutting down development and closing offices in Russia.
