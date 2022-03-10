Hotel Companies Shutting Down Development, Closing Offices in Russia
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 10, 2022
As the travel industry continues to watch in horror as Russia attacks Ukraine, some of the largest hospitality companies have released statements on the changes being made to their businesses due to the conflict.
The Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced it would suspend development activities and any new investments in Russia, effective immediately. The company said it would comply with applicable sanctions and government directives, but still looks to support customers and employees in Russia, Ukraine and the surrounding countries.
Hyatt is also providing refugee accommodations across Europe, sending supplies to Ukraine, offering job transfers and starting a relief fund for employees in need of basic necessities, relocation support and care.
Marriott International revealed it had closed its corporate office in Moscow and paused the opening of upcoming hotels and future hotel development and investment in Russia. The company has housed refugees at Marriott properties in neighboring countries and “earmarked $1,000,000 to our associate relief fund to support them during this tragic time.”
“We deplore the loss of life, widespread impacts to millions of innocent civilians and the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine,” a Marriott spokesperson said. “We strongly support those working towards peace and an end to the needless suffering.”
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) said it has suspended future investments, development activity and new hotel openings in Russia, as well as shut down its corporate office in Moscow.
Officials from IHG said the company was working with hotel owners in countries neighboring Ukraine to offer refugees temporary accommodation and made donations to CARE International and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings announced it has closed its corporate office in Moscow, while ensuring “continued work and pay for any impacted team members.” The company said it had also suspended all new development activity in Russia and was donating any profits from business in the country to relief efforts in Ukraine.
“We have activated our Team Member Assistance Fund to assist with relocation and evacuation needs,” Hilton said in a statement to the Washington Business Journal. “The Hilton Effect Foundation is also contributing funds to World Central Kitchen and Project Hope.”
In addition to the hospitality industry, several cruise lines have altered or canceled scheduled sailings that included stops in Russia and Ukraine due to the ongoing war.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Ukraine, Russia
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS