How Karisma is Caring for its Employees and Communities During COVID-19
April 14, 2020
Karisma Hotels & Resorts shared some details today of the ways in which it’s working to support its employees, communities and at-home guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has always been ethically oriented, community-centric and compelled to care for its team members simply out of a sense of doing what’s right.
In addition to its other ongoing good-works initiatives, Karisma is currently engaged in the following efforts:
— Karisma Hotels & Resorts has protected its entire full-time workforce, providing continued employment even in the face of the hotel industry’s current financial predicament.
—The Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana property, with the assistance of municipality police, is delivering 800 meals daily to Dominican community members who are most in need of support.
—The Karisma Foundation is providing medicine and medical supplies for 160 beneficiaries who are currently impacted by COVID-19 in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. El Dorado Royale is also supplying food from its 75,000 square-foot onsite greenhouse at-cost to the local community.
—El Dorado Royale is further delivering free baskets of the foods produced in its greenhouse to hotel employees and Riviera Maya locals in need.
—To support the mental health of the global community, Karisma has also launched its #ExperienceElDoradoAtHome campaign to provide guests with virtual vacation moments that can be enjoyed from home. A video series highlights topics such as salsa dancing, mojito making, crafting the perfect taco, and tips and tricks on wellness and ideal skincare routines. Over the next few weeks, the El Dorado Spa Resorts will present on recipes for signature dishes and drinks, and resort activities for viewers to try at home for a taste of travel while safely self-isolating.
