How to Enhance Your All-Inclusive Family Vacation
Hotel & Resort Princess Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann January 01, 2022
As families’ holiday celebrations linger on, the topic of travel often arises. Whether it’s discussions of taking the kids on a trip for their Christmas gift or talks between extended family members about an extravagant reunion someplace tropical, the holiday season is a time that usually sparks vacation planning.
When choosing a vacation spot, finding something for everyone in the group is important, whether that group is big or small. Both the destination and resort have to check all the boxes for each traveler’s needs. If the kids are in tow for a trip this winter and families want to enhance their all-inclusive vacation, they can look no further than Princess Hotels & Resorts.
Not only does the resort company have properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, but there are areas designed specifically for families: Princess Family Club Riviera Maya, located within the Grand Riviera Princess; and Princess Family Club Bavaro, located within Grand Bavaro Princess.
These family-friendly sections offer an enhanced stay with amenities such as private check in and check out, exclusive dining facilities, special welcome gifts and more.
Princess Family Club Riviera Maya
The Princess Family Club Riviera Maya in Mexico includes 144 rooms, 40 of which are swim-out rooms, ideal for those wanting direct water access at all times of the day.
Families staying in this section are treated to 24-hour concierge service, an entertainment program for children and conveniences they might need upon request, such as cots, strollers and bottle warmers.
The kids (and kids at heart) in the group will also be pleased to find an ice cream parlor and hot dog cart by the pool during the days. There is a mini club just for children ages four to 12 and a teen club for those ages 12 to 18.
Princess Family Club Bavaro
The Princess Family Club Bavaro in the Dominican Republic is comprised of 164 suites, and 41 of those have swim-out access.
Those in this family section are also treated to extra amenities, some of which include robes and slippers for both adults and children, access to a children’s themed pool with games and slides and an exclusive kids club.
Other included amenities families might need are a microwave oven, stroller service, crib service and Blue Ray with a variety of movies for children on demand.
Choosing to stay in one of the family club areas with Princess Hotels & Resorts is the cherry on top of an already amazing vacation. Guests of these all-inclusive resorts have everything they could want in a trip, from 24-hour access to delicious food and drinks to spacious pools and beachfront areas to lounge in.
Travel advisors can learn all about these family clubs and the resorts in general as well as become a Princess Hotels & Resorts specialist through Travel Agent Academy.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on Princess Hotels & Resorts, Mexico, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS