Hyatt Announces New Office for the Day Package
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood December 04, 2020
Due to popular demand, Hyatt announced it has expanded its Work from Hyatt extended-stay package to include a new Office for the Day option.
Available daily through May 31, 2021, the Office for the Day package starts at $65 per day and includes a private guestroom with the conveniences of an office combined with the comforts and amenities of a premium hotel experience.
The Office for the Day package will be available at more than 400 Hyatt hotels in the Americas, including properties in Austin, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Mexico City, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Phoenix, Seattle, Vancouver and more.
Travelers are invited to check-in as early as 7 a.m. and depart as late as 7 p.m., all while enjoying Hyatt hotel amenities, such as access gyms, pools and business facilities such as printers, scanners and fax machines.
“By continuously listening to our members and guests, we understand what’s most important them; they are prioritizing wellbeing now more than ever and want more flexibility and creative new ways to avoid burnout,” Hyatt senior vice president Asad Ahmed said.
“Work from Hyatt: Office for the Day is perfect for guests who are looking for a convenient change of scenery with access to premium hotel amenities, more ways to experience wellbeing during the work day, and the opportunity to earn bonus World of Hyatt points and elite Tier-Qualifying Night credits,” Ahmed continued.
The Office for the Day package includes a standard guestroom with a workspace, free high-speed Wi-Fi, a 50 percent off self- or valet-parking, a 15 percent discount on food and beverage and the ability to use World of Hyatt points to pay for the stay.
For added peace of mind, Hyatt is offering Office for the Day guests flexibility, with cancellation at no charge up to 24 hours before scheduled arrival for most reservations.
