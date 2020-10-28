Hyatt Expands Work From Hyatt Program Again
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 28, 2020
Hyatt announced the expansion of the Work From Hyatt extended-stay package to nearly 90 hotels across North America and the Caribbean.
Thanks to strong interest in the initial launch of the package, Hyatt’s expansion will help travelers balance work-life and school-life from the comfort of a premium resort. Guests can check email poolside, enjoy a swim in the pool after school or sneak a massage after a big meeting.
Prices for the Work From Hyatt program start at $139 (plus tax) per night and include standard guestroom or suite accommodations, private workspace, daily food and beverage credit, laundry services, parking, Wi-Fi access, housekeeping services, waived resort fees and more.
“We’re seeing a strong desire from travelers to feel the joy of travel again,” Hyatt senior vice president Asad Ahmed said. “With Work From Hyatt, we’re leaning into the ‘work from anywhere’ trend and believe it’s resonating with today’s travelers.”
“People are looking for more than just weekend escapes and our extended-stay package allows guests to enjoy premium amenities and services our resorts all with the conveniences of still being able to work and learn remotely,” Ahmed continued.
At most participating hotels, the package also includes hotel-curated perks that vary per property, such as adult pool cabanas at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, personalized activities for children at Carmel Valley Ranch and guided tours at The Lodge at Spruce Peak.
Hotels participating in the Work From Hyatt program can be found in 16 states across the country, as well as locations in Canada, Mexico and South America.
