Hyatt Announces Plans to Expand Brands Into New Markets
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood March 24, 2022
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced its Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands are scheduled to open 48 new properties across the Americas in 16 new markets in 2022 and 2023.
The expansion of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands will represent more than 6,400 rooms planned by year-end 2023, contributing to the company’s industry-leading net rooms growth, which was 19.5 percent in 2021.
The scheduled openings in the Americas represent almost nine percent of Hyatt’s total pipeline, with the company expected to welcome more than 20 new owners to the hospitality company’s family.
“The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands continue to perform incredibly well, especially among leisure transient guests, with leisure destinations commanding strong ADR,” Hyatt senior vice president Jim Tierney said. “With an eye toward recovery, we believe these hotels will remain attractive to leisure guests thanks to distribution, value, and amenities.”
Officials revealed the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands led occupancy rates across all regions and Hyatt brands with 65.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 61.8 percent for last year overall.
The 48 hotels expected to open by 2023 will bring the brands to 44 markets, including 16 new destinations, such as Montreal, Quebec, Panama City Beach, Sacramento, Virginia Beach and more.
“We continue to grow the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands in markets that matter to our guests and loyalty members, and in strategic locations where our owners and operators will see meaningful results,” Tierney continued. “From leisure destinations to downtown locations, mixed-use developments to college campuses and airport locations, our pipeline of new properties demonstrates the strength and resonance of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands with developers, owners, operators, and guests.”
At the end of 2021, Hyatt had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 540 hotels and 113,000 rooms globally, including ALG’s pipeline contribution of around 30 hotels and 9,000 rooms across six all-inclusive luxury brands.
The pipeline represents a 12 percent expansion since 2020 and more than 60 percent since 2017. Last year, Hyatt became the first hotel brand to offer room keys in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch.
