Hyatt Announces the First Hyatt-Branded Hotel in Malta
Hotel & Resort June 13, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers looking for fun in Southern Europe will have a new accommodation option.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Bay Street Holdings Limited to develop the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Malta. Located on the scenic coastal destination of St. Julian’s, the 153-room resort is expected to open in 2021 as the ideal destination for every occasion – from seamless business meetings to memorable family vacations.
“We are thrilled to announce plans for the first Hyatt-branded property in Malta, a country rich in historic architecture and now quickly becoming one of the most sought-after destinations for business and leisure travel,” said Guido Frederich, Hyatt's regional vice president development, Europe. “This is a great opportunity to build on the current Hyatt Regency brand presence in Southern Europe, and we look forward to working with the highly experienced developers, Bay Street Holdings, to open a new, exclusive hotel in the area.”
Gaining popularity among leisure guests and high-end business travelers, Malta’s tourist numbers having doubled since 2010. Increasingly, visitors are choosing to stay at the coastal destination of St. Julian’s due to its proximity to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Hyatt Regency Malta will be located only a short walk from the beach and marina, and less than 20 minutes from Malta’s international airport and the UNESCO World Heritage City of Valletta. Furthermore, the hotel will offer flexible event spaces and a five-story underground car park, providing a stress-free environment for corporate events, social gatherings and weddings.
“We are delighted to be working with Hyatt to bring a new resort offer to St. Julian’s – one of Malta’s most in-demand destinations,” said Albert Galea, chief executive officer, Bay Street Holdings Limited. “At Hyatt Regency Malta, guests will enjoy the seamless, intuitive experiences the brand is well recognized for.”
Through empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs, the Hyatt Regency brand designs experiences to ensure productivity and peace of mind while traveling. Hotel guests will enjoy a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences, flexible spaces to work, collaborate or relax, and tools to stay connected and energized for meetings and events.
Hyatt Regency Malta will add to the growing Hyatt Regency brand portfolio in Europe, joining Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée, soon to open Hyatt Regency Barcelona Fira and Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid, and recently announced Hyatt Regency Lisbon.
SOURCE: Hyatt press release.
