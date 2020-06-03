Hyatt Extends Flexible Cancellation Policy for Stays Through July 2021
June 03, 2020
Hyatt Hotels Corporation is extending its change and cancellation policy for stays through July 2021 to provide guests with added flexibility as they return to travel.
Reservations, including Advanced Purchase Rate bookings, that are booked July 1, 2020, and beyond for any future arrival date through July 31, 2021, can be canceled at no charge up to 24 hours ahead of arrival, the Chicago-based hotel giant announced Wednesday.
The policy also applies to existing reservations booked prior to July 1, 2020, for arrivals through July 31, 2021. There are some limited exceptions in both cases, however.
"As we listen closely to our guests and members, we know that flexibility is more important than ever right now," said Hyatt President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian, in a statement. "In addition to offering a reimagined hotel experience that is focused on safety and wellbeing, we want to help our guests and members book with confidence as they start planning travel again and cannot wait to welcome them back soon."
The flexible policies apply to reservations booked directly through Hyatt, meaning that guests who booked via an OTA or another third party are advised to contact their booking provider for information and assistance. What's more, the policies do not apply to convention and group business, and guests with reservations at a Hyatt Residence Club property who did not book through Hyatt channels are advised to contact Hyatt Residence Club.
Hyatt also said that reservations made after April 1, 2020, at select Destination Residences or under Special Event Rates; after June 3, 2020, at Hyatt Residence Club properties and any other reservations made after June 30, 2020, that disclose a different cancellation or refund policy at the time of booking, are also excluded.
Meanwhile, cancellation policies for MGM Resorts International, Small Luxury Hotels of the World and Lindblad Expeditions may vary from Hyatt's policies but can be found in the Rate Rules section during booking, Hyatt confirmed.
In addition to the extended cancellation policy, Hyatt has introduced a Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment that includes the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation system for all Hyatt properties around the world and requires at least one trained Hygiene Manager on-site who is responsible for their hotel adhering to new operational guidance and protocols.
Contact your travel advisor or visit hyatt.com/info/waiver-exceptions-list for a complete list of properties excluded from the extended cancellation policy.
