Hyatt Developing Coronavirus Cleanliness Guidelines, Resources
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood April 29, 2020
Hyatt announced Wednesday a Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment to further enhance its operational guidance and resources for employees and travelers staying at their hotels.
Officials from Hyatt also announced an accreditation process by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) at all hotels around the world, which includes training and support resources from medical experts and industry professionals.
The GBAC system will be established through a performance-based cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program, making Hyatt the first hospitality brand to adopt the accreditation process.
The program will include detailed training at more than 900 Hyatt hotels worldwide.
“The world as we knew it has been fundamentally changed by COVID-19 and when we are all ready to travel again, we want to make sure that every Hyatt colleague and guest feels confident that each aspect of our commitment is designed with their safety in mind, and that we’re putting their wellbeing first,” Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian said in a statement.
“To do this, we must critically examine the hotel experience from every vantage point – from our rooms and our lobbies to our spas and dining – bringing in the latest research, technology and innovation to make that happen,” Hoplamazian continued. “Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment is an important expression of our purpose to care for people so they can be their best – now and in the future.”
Hyatt also revealed it continues to develop new work procedures and mandatory training to ensure safety for employees and guests, including the implementation of daily surveys of workers to help address issues and make adjustments in real-time.
Other changes include increased frequency of cleaning, enhanced food safety, additional hand sanitizer stations, sanitization device installation, protective masks for employees and social distancing guidance in public areas.
To help people stuck at home during the viral pandemic, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is offering a few tips on how to escape the mundane and celebrate Hawaiian-style hospitality.
