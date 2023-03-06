Hyatt Grows Across Europe, Africa and the Middle East
Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME) region has seen remarkable growth in 2022, comprising 45 percent of all properties that joined the global hotel corporation last year, and the region is once again expected to grow in 2023.
According to the corporation, ten percent of its future pipeline is located across the EAME region, with lifestyle hotels comprising nearly one-fourth of the region’s pipeline.
No longer is Hyatt’s properties in this region going to be largely business travel-oriented; it has doubled its luxury rooms, tripled the number of resorts and quadrupled the number of lifestyle rooms in this region in the past five years.
The Inclusive Collection, once known as the AMR Collection, is one of the largest portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world. In December, the collection saw twenty European resorts added, with five new resorts in Bulgaria opening across 2023 and 2024, as well as another resort in Portugal in 2024.
In Germany alone, the company will integrate over 30 ‘Lindner Hotels & Resorts’ and ‘me and all hotels’ properties into the World of Hyatt program and introduce the JDV by Hyatt brand into the economic powerhouse.
The Hyatt Regency brand will open two resorts in the summer of 2023, the Hyatt Regency Pravets Resort in Bulgaria and the Hyatt Regency Resort Kotor Bay in Montenegro. In Spain, the Grand Hyatt La Manga Club and Resort will open later this year, while The Unbound Collection will celebrate three openings across 2023 and 2024.
The Park Hyatt brand will open a new hotel in South Africa this year with the Park Hyatt Johannesburg and in Morocco with a Park Hyatt Marrakech.
“Through our growth with intent strategy, Hyatt has built an industry-leading luxury, lifestyle and leisure portfolio in Europe, Middle East and Africa. I am particularly proud of our regional contribution to our global growth journey, as 45 percent of the 120 hotels that joined the Hyatt portfolio were based in the region,” said Javier águila, group president EAME, Hyatt. “I have no doubt that EAME will continue to be a strong contributor to Hyatt’s global growth journey in the coming years. Owners appreciate our combination of personal connections, strong brands and global performance track record.”
