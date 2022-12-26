Hyatt's Inclusive Collection Heads Into 2023 With Big Plans, Travel Deals
Noreen Kompanik December 26, 2022
Bringing travelers one of the largest global portfolios of luxury-all-inclusive resorts, Hyatt and AMR Collection’s brands now include more than 120 resorts across 11 countries and 40 beachfront destinations under its new Inclusive Collection.
With resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Europe now joining the Inclusive Collection, guests have more opportunities to earn World of Hyatt points in properties around the world.
Because luxury travel is resilient and in high demand, the Inclusive Collection has added two all-inclusive luxury resorts to its portfolio. Secrets Impression Moxché opened December 1, 2022 in the heart of Mexico’s Playa del Carmen with 198 adults-only accommodations including exclusive beachfront villas. The resort features 11 unique dining selections, three exclusive restaurants and an Author’s Signature restaurant.
"Luxury travel is resilient and high in demand, and we are continuing to evolve to meet the ever-changing desires of our customers, allowing us to stay at the forefront of the industry and be top of mind for travelers seeking the ultimate luxury all-inclusive experience," Erica Doyne, SVP, Global Marketing & Communications Inclusive Collection, told TravelPulse.
"For example, the Inclusive Collection is elevating the expectation of what luxury means to guests with the introduction of Secrets Impression Resorts & Spas, a first-of-its-kind resort line extension designed to deliver the highest level of luxury all-inclusive service and amenities in its portfolio. Secrets Impression resorts merge extraordinary luxury with distinctive experiences and personalized service for an unforgettable retreat where guests immediately feel valued from the moment they arrive."
Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres, slated to open in March 2023 will sport 125 suites with Caribbean Sea, Cancun hotel zone views and picturesque sunsets at their adults-only luxury resort. Stays include exclusive tailored guest services, personalized butler service, and curated gastronomy experiences.
Meanwhile, 2023 Inclusive Collection promotions include:
Secrets Love Unlimited
For $199, guests can add an extra level of romance with this exclusive package that includes a 25-minute couples massage, mimosa breakfast in bed, and in-room welcome gift. Book by January 15, 2023 for travel through December 31, 2023.
Dream Big
This $199 per room package at Dreams Resorts & Spas includes an in-room welcome gift, 25-minute couples massage, dessert party or romantic dinner for two along with early check-in and late check-out. Book by January 15, 2023 for travel through December 31, 2023.
The Art of Indulgence
Available at Zoëtry Resorts & Spas, guests can enjoy a private dining experience for two with a special menu inspired by the local destination. The package also includes a reserved retreat area at the resort's beach or pool with personalized wait staff, romantic turndown service with rose petals, sparkling wine and sweet treats, along with a 90-minute couples’ massage. Book by March 31, 2023, for travel through December 31, 2023.
Inclusive Collection growth plans for the Caribbean, Europe and beyond include the integration of 20-plus European all-inclusive resorts in the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Five distinctive resorts in Bulgaria’s Black Sea destinations are expected to open in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the first Dreams Resort & Spa in Portugal’s Porto Santo in Madeira has a planned 2024 opening.
Punta Cana’s Dreams Flora Resort & Spa is slated to open February 2023 and Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club is projected to open in June 2023.
As we head into 2023, Doyne noted that "our unwavering commitment to our loyal travel advisor community remains steadfast, and we are sincerely grateful for their loyal partnership to our diverse portfolio as well as their dedication to helping future guests plan and experience the vacation of their dreams at all Inclusive Collection resorts.”
"We are continuing to identify new ways to support travel advisors year-round with tools to help meet their goals and benefit their clients," she added. "Agents have access to webinars, video site tours, and a professional media site with resort contacts and digital brochures at their fingertips by signing up for the AMRewards program at AMRewards.com. We have also launched a dedicated Facebook group to serve as a community-based environment to share resources, educational information and special offers."
