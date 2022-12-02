Hyatt Introduces Secrets Impression Resorts & Spas
Patrick Clarke December 02, 2022
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the official launch of Secrets Impression Resorts & Spas as it looks to change the game in the luxury all-inclusive space through its AMR Collection portfolio.
The adults-only Secrets Impression brand will aim to generate a carefully curated romantic ambiance and heightened level of service and will be highlighted by signature inclusions offered under its Endless Privileges concept.
The first resort to feature this new line is Secrets Impression Moxché Playa del Carmen, which opened on Thursday, December 1. Situated within the Corasol gated community in the heart of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, resort guests can look forward to unrivaled privacy as well as access to a championship golf course and one of the best beaches in the Mexican Caribbean.
The brand's second resort, Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres is slated to open in March 2023.
Features at Secrets Impression Moxché also include a rooftop deck (El Cielo) with unimpeded views, a restaurant, bar and pools, a Secrets Spa by Pevonia, daily and nightly entertainment and three distinctive suite categories including two-story oceanfront penthouse residences, master suite residences and signature suites showcasing a rustic modern style inspired by the natural beauty of the destination. Unique amenities available include in-room terraces, a continuously replenished in-room feature bar and access to a dedicated beach area.
What's more, every guest is assigned a personal butler prior to their arrival who will welcome them for check-in in a private lounge area.
The property's culinary programming includes as many as three dedicated restaurants, including an open terrace bar and restaurant providing 360-degree views of the Caribbean Sea, a seaside beach club restaurant serving organic South American cuisine and a signature chef-driven concept in Teodoro that features a seven-course dinner accompanied by wine pairings and an after-dinner aperitif on the terrace.
However, guests can choose from any of the 14 gourmet dining options available at Secrets Impression Moxché and the adjoining Secrets Moxché in addition to round-the-clock private in-suite dining.
"The launch of Secrets Impression reflects Hyatt’s commitment to offering best-in-class, all-inclusive resort experiences. This new concept focuses on the two most important aspects guests look for when booking their stay: service level and experiences, to ensure every moment is set to leave a lasting impression," Gonzalo del Peón, Group President of AMResorts Americas & Global Commercial, said in a statement.
"Secrets Impression Moxché presents a truly personalized stay, unlike anything else available in the all-inclusive resort space," added Erica Doyne, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. "The purposefully curated programming, gourmet dining and high-end design further raise traveler expectations."
