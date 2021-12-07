Hyatt Launches Alcohol-Free Beverage Program
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz December 07, 2021
With more travelers deciding to forgo their usual beer, cocktail or other alcoholic beverage, Hyatt has introduced its Zero Proof, Zero Judgment beverage program to offer more alcohol-free beverages to several hotels across its brands, including the Alila, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, Thompson Hotels and The Unbound Collection brands.
The Zero Proof, Zero Judgment was first launched in August 2021 in select hotels but is now being expanded due to its success. The idea was first inspired by Revival Baltimore’s sober bar manager, Anna Wekler, who created a dry drink menu in January of 2020, where she was met with great success.
“We’re seeing travelers increasingly prioritizing their mental and physical wellbeing, so we are thrilled to offer this new beverage program that provides delicious and flavorful non-alcoholic cocktails,” said Miranda Breedlove, national director of bars, lifestyle operations, Hyatt.
“Ultimately, it’s about providing an incomparable hospitality experience that’s reimagined with intentional options for guests who choose not to drink or to drink less.”
The hotels and resorts that are participating in the Zero Proof, Zero Judgment program are as follows:
—Alila: Alila Napa Valley (Napa Valley, California) and Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort (Big Sur, California)
—Andaz: Andaz San Diego (San Diego, California)
—Destination by Hyatt: The Seabird Resort (Oceanside, California)
—Hyatt Centric: Hyatt Centric Atlanta Midtown (Atlanta, Georgia), Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis (Memphis, Tennessee) and Hyatt Centric Times Square New York (New York)
—JdV by Hyatt: Revival Baltimore (Baltimore, Maryland) and Mission Pacific (San Diego, California)
—The Unbound Collection by Hyatt: Chicago Athletic Association (Chicago), Hotel Kansas City (Missouri) and The Confidante Miami Beach (Miami, Florida)
—Thompson Hotels: Thompson Dallas (Dallas, Texas), Thompson San Antonio (San Antonio, Texas) and the Thompson Savannah (Savannah, Georgia)
Hyatt’s beverage partners for this program include Ritual Zero Proof and Fever-Tree.
For more information about the program or Hyatt’s other wellness programs, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Why Barbados Is an Ideal Destination for Any Type of Traveler
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS