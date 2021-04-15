Hyatt Regency Aruba Offering 4th Night Free Promotion Through June
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti April 15, 2021
Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino, located on Aruba’s Palm Beach, has just announced the launch of a new ‘4th Night Free’ promotion for customers who book and stay by June 30, 2021. If you’re looking to get in that sunshine-drenched summer beach vacation in early, this may be just the deal you’re for you.
The resort is set on 12 acres of breathtaking beachfront property on the Dutch-ruled island that’s situated in the mid-south of the Caribbean Sea and just north of Venezula. Its perpetual sunshine and white-sand beaches, along with the warmth of its hospitality, inspire one of the highest rates for repeat visitors in the region.
The 359-room property features ten restaurants and bars, a three-level outdoor pool complex, complete with waterfalls and waterslides, the Hyatt Regency Casino with live nightly entertainment and more.
Hyatt Regency Aruba recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation, which brought about a brand-new, adults-only pool, called Trankilo, introduced private cabanas, transformed the existing full-service ZoiA Spa, launched a new Hyatt Regency Club, delivered enhancements to the resort’s casino and introduced new dining experiences under the Aruban stars.
During their stay, guests can enjoy a variety of new relaxing and enriching experiences, such as:
—Trankilo, the new adults-only pool, which features ten spacious private cabanas. Private butler service is available that caters solely to visitors who are renting the cabanas.
—A new wellness program, called “Rise and Shine”, which consists of various daily classes, including yoga, meditation and Tai Chi.
—The newly reinvented ZoiA Spa, with a variety of unique treatments like the Aruba Sun Rescue, which uses local aloe, to the Island Breeze with pineapple sugar scrub. One treatment menu highlight, Massage den Awa, is a new a gentle form of body therapy that combines elements of massage, shiatsu, and muscle stretching and is performed in the Trankilo pool.
—A new Master Mixology class, held every Sunday, featuring Green Bar Distillery organic liquors. The one-hour session instructs guests on beginner-level bartending, and includes an explanation of selected liquors, recipe cards, two custom drinks and a certificate.
—A new ‘Dining Under the Stars’ experience, held in the courtyard of the resort’s signature Ruinas del Mar restaurant, which consists of a three-course meal featuring dishes ranging from fresh salad to seafood and select meats.
For more information, visit hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/aruba/hyatt-regency-aruba-resort-spa-and-casino/aruba.
