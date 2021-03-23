Hyatt Regency Maui Unveils Multimillion-Dollar Renovation
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 23, 2021
The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa just finished a multimillion-dollar renovation to its guestrooms, suites and lobby.
With six pools with waterfalls, a stargazing experience and on-property wildlife tours, guests will be able to have fun, relax and learn throughout their stay.
The resort is featuring several offers for guests. The “Stay, Learn and Play at Hyatt Regency Maui” includes a deluxe oceanfront suite, a private astronomy lesson from NASA Ambassador Edward Mahoney on the rooftop as well as a dinner and stargazing party. Other benefits include a $500 food and beverage credit, a spa treatment, yoga and meditation breaks, a private hula dance class and access to the activity lawn with daybeds.
Socially distant vacationers can also take advantage of the “Luau from your Lanai” program, which for $195, brings the luau to guests, who can eat a traditional Hawaiian dinner and drink cocktails from their lanais while watching the Drums of the Pacific Lu’au performance outside their rooms.
“We are so thrilled to have completed our multi-year multimillion-dollar renovation and cannot wait for our guests who are comfortable traveling to start experiencing the new rooms,” said Fred Findlen, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “At Hyatt Regency Maui we are constantly revamping our offerings and experiences to ensure our visitors can create unforgettable memories and enjoy unique Hawaiian hospitality.”
For more information about the resort, please visit Hyatt. For information about Hyatt's commitment to cleanliness and safety, please click here.
