Hyatt to Expand Inclusive Collection in the Caribbean
Lacey Pfalz March 15, 2023
Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expanding its Inclusive Collection by nearly 2,000 rooms with a new partnership with Be Live Hotels to grow the Sunscape Resorts & Spas brand in the Caribbean.
Two hotels in the Dominican Republic that are owned by Spanish hospitality company Globalia will be transformed into Sunscape Resorts & Spas and will open later this year.
“This planned expansion of the Sunscape Resorts & Spas brand in the Caribbean marks an opportunity to broaden all-inclusive family-friendly offerings in a desirable market for global travelers,” said Javier Coll, group president, global business development & innovation, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt.
“We are seeing great demand for the four-star product and are grateful for the trust of Globalia in the future of these properties as part of our growing global Inclusive Collection brand portfolio,” Coll continued. “We believe this collaboration showcases the combined strength and potential of Hyatt and Apple Leisure Group and how owners are empowered to remain vested in their assets while achieving success through our brands, distribution channels and global reputation.”
Sunscape Resorts & Spas are family-friendly beachfront resorts featuring kid and teen clubs, Unlimited-Fun all-inclusive offerings, gourmet restaurants and plenty of daily and nightly programming for the entire family to enjoy.
“For Globalia, this moment with Hyatt represents another success in the strategy followed by the group to recover and strengthen our leadership position in the markets where we are present together with a company that is world-renowned in the hospitality industry," said Juan José Hidalgo, President of Globalia. "We are proud to walk together with Hyatt in the development and growth of a differentiated proposal for the vacation model in the Sunscape Resorts & Spas brand, and we hope to continue working together on future projects to redefine our sector."
Globalia owns the Be Live Hotels brand, Air Europa, airport services operator Ground Force, Globalia Mantenimiento and Globalia Call Center.
