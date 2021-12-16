Hyatt To Open First Unbound Collection Hotel in Central America
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey December 16, 2021
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt is set to debut Hotel La Compania in Panama, the brand’s first Central American property in spring 2022.
The hotel is situated in Panama City’s Casco Antiguo historic district alongside the ruins of a 300-year-old church and once served as a 17th-century convent.
Upward of 1,600 original photographs and custom works of art can be found throughout the hotel.
Its 88 guestrooms and suites are appointed with design elements that pay homage to Spanish Colonial, French Colonial and Beaux Arts architectural styles.
Public areas include an all-day dining restaurant, a bistro and coffee bar, a family-style Italian restaurant and a steakhouse featuring a 300-year-old underground wine cellar, a lobby lounge and a sky and rooftop bar.
The hotel also houses a sizeable internal courtyard with gardens, which is ideally suited for group gatherings, including weddings; and five one-of-a-kind function rooms.
Other public areas include a spa with four treatment rooms and a sundeck with an infinity pool that proffers up panoramic views of the city and the Pacific Ocean.
To mark the hotel’s upcoming debut, guests who book stays between March 1 and May 31, 2022, can take advantage of rates starting at $295 per night, which includes breakfast, WiFi access, basic laundry service and a minibar.
The Hyatt Hotels Corporation brand debuted in 2006 and comprises upscale, independent properties whose focus is on experiential stays substantive destinations.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Why Barbados Is an Ideal Destination for Any Type of Traveler
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS