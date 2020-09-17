Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana’s Exceptional Room Categories
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff September 17, 2020
Tucked away in paradise in the Dominican Republic, the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana offers exceptional room categories with high-end amenities.
All 375 suites provide guests with minibars restocked daily, rain showers, furnished patios or balconies and several configurations to choose from for the perfect stay.
Junior suites offer 600 square feet of space with a king-size bed or two queen-size beds and a queen sleeper, providing space for up to five guests. Clients can upgrade this choice with a resort view or ocean view room.
Guests can also book the Club Ocean View Junior Suite which provides access to Plus Exclusive Club Amenities, or they can upgrade to an Oceanfront Junior Suite right on the water. Oceanfront Junior Suites also have a swim-up option.
The junior suites also come with a swim-up option, which gives guests access to a semi-private pool right from the patio. Guests must be at least 13 years of age to stay in these rooms, which can also be booked with Plus Exclusive Club Amenities, too.
Travelers who want even more space can reserve Ocean View One-Bedroom Master Suites. The 1,238-square-foot suites have king-size beds, a queen-size sleeper sofa, a separate living room and a tub with whirlpool jets. The room comes with Plus Exclusive Club Amenities and butler service. The maximum occupancy for these rooms is four. These rooms also have swim-up versions.
Guests can also upgrade to the Ocean View One-Bedroom Grand Master which is even more spacious, offering 1,345 square feet.
For the ultimate in luxury at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, there is the presidential suite. The spacious 1,873-square-foot guestroom features the resort’s best ocean views from a private balcony, a living room, a dining room, a tub with whirlpool jets, a king-size bed and a queen-size sleeper sofa. Of course, Plus Exclusive Club Amenities and butler service are included.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS