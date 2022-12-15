AMR Collection Becomes Inclusive Collection, Adds European All-Inclusives to Portfolio
AMR Collection Lacey Pfalz December 15, 2022
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has officially announced that the AMR Collection has changed to the Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt, and has added over twenty all-inclusive resorts in Europe to its World of Hyatt loyalty program.
The Inclusive Collection launched in May 2022 and comprises Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands.
The new European resorts are located across Spain, though there are several in other destinations that are currently in development, with five expected to open in 2023 and 2024 in Bulgaria’s popular Sunny Beach and Obzor destinations and the first Dreams Resort & Spa on Portugal’s island of Porto Santo in 2024.
“Since Hyatt’s acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021, we have been thoughtfully integrating AMR Collection brands into the Inclusive Collection and the World of Hyatt loyalty program,” said Erica Doyne, senior vice president of marketing & communications, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “As of today, all brands that were previously part of AMR Collection will now live under the Inclusive Collection umbrella, alongside Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara. With this latest milestone, we’re unifying our complementary brands under one portfolio and continuing to capture the unwavering leisure demand.”
