Ideal Resorts for Your Romantic Winter Getaway
Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Codie Liermann December 05, 2021
As the demands of everyday life cause the days to slip by at a rapid pace, couples often find themselves trying to carve out a bit of time to spend together, sometimes unsuccessfully. From carting the kids around to various activities to working more hours than planned, romance gets tossed to the back burner.
One of the best ways for couples to guarantee quality time together is by taking a vacation. Lounging on the sun-kissed beach by day and dining in gourmet restaurants by night is enough to help hit the relationship reset button, but Secrets Resorts & Spas has even more in store for guests.
Part of AMR Collection, Secrets Resorts & Spas caters to adults with luxury beachfront resorts located in the most desirable areas. Guests are met with modern accommodations, delicious cuisine and more, topped off with pristine backdrops.
For a secluded option, couples can choose Secrets Huatulco, nestled on the golden coastline of Conejos Bay in Huatulco, Mexico. Those in search of the white-sand beaches and crystal clear water can opt for a stay at Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun, on Mexico’s Caribbean Coast.
The resort brand has two options for travelers wishing to go to the Dominican Republic. One of which is Secrets Cap Cana, located in the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, offering guests a quiet, laidback experience.
Secrets has several resorts to choose from throughout Mexico and in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Costa Rica, St. Martin and even Spain. Though each location allows guests to experience a new destination, the Secrets vibe is apparent at every property.
Couples booking their romantic vacation can take advantage of the winter sale going on right now. For a limited time, travelers can save up to 40 percent on new bookings at a Secrets resort.
To top it off, the Love Unlimited Package is available to add on to bookings at any Secrets resort for $199 per couple. In addition to being greeted by a “Love Unlimited” door banner, the package includes an in-room welcome gift, a 50-minute couples massage and a mimosa breakfast in bed one morning during the stay.
True love has no limits, and as another busy year wraps up, it’s time for couples to put a focus on celebrating their love by booking that long overdue vacation.
In addition to romantic getaways, AMR Collection also has winter escapes for every type of traveler. Whether it’s a group of friends looking to reconnect in paradise or a family with children of all ages, the collection has a property for everyone.
To learn more about Secrets Resorts & Spas or to book this limited-time promotion, contact a travel advisor or visit www.secretsresorts.com/loveunlimited.
