IHG Hotels & Resorts Debuts New Global Campaign
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 03, 2022
IHG Hotels & Resorts has launched a new global marketing campaign to celebrate the many ways guests can enjoy its hotels and resorts, called Guests How You Guest.
IHG is one of the world’s largest hospitality companies and boasts over 6,000 hotels across its brands, like Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent Hotels & Resorts, voco Hotels, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Staybridge Suites and more.
The new campaign launched on August 3 in the United States and the United Kingdom. The campaign will appear in online ads, on social media, in television ads and magazines and even on large billboards.
"When you look around, it's hard not to notice that travelers are increasingly left to fend for themselves, and that's simply not what being a guest should feel like,” said Clair Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer for IGH. “We have a mantra we say at IHG – we're real people taking care of real people, and Guest How You Guest embodies that. The images and content are engaging and beautiful, but they are also authentic and send a message that you don't always have to do everything. We're here to take care of all of you."
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Kids Stay for $20 Per Night at Hard Rock Resort & Casino Punta Cana
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS