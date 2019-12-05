Introducing the Stylish New Grand Sens Cancun
WHY IT RATES: Travel agents will receive exciting perks when booking this adults-only, all-inclusive resort opening soon in Cancun. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Oasis Hotels & Resorts has a brand-new location: Grand Sens Cancun. This new adults-only, all-inclusive resort can be found where upscale meets amazing, at the north end of Cancun’s hotel zone on the powder-white beaches of the sparkling Caribbean Sea.
What’s new and notable about Grand Sens Cancun? Sophisticated entertainment (like burlesque cabaret dinner shows and ocean excursions), world-class gastronomy, daily activities like Zumba and Pilates, themed parties, Sensoria Spa treatments and so much more.
Careyes and The White Box even boast 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Best Fine Dining in Mexico (#3 and #4, respectively). This is the place where even the most demanding travelers will find the resort that exceeds their expectations.
Looking for luxury? The Sian Ka’an category at Grand Sens Cancun is more than just an upgraded room category—it’s an exclusive upscale experience. Guests enjoy perks like suites with premium amenities including private terraces and Jacuzzis, free 24-hour room service, welcome amenities and pillow menus.
They also get exclusive restaurants and bars—including Benazuza, serving over 20 courses of molecular cuisine with Mexican nuances, ranked #1 in Mexico and #4 in the world by TripAdvisor’s 2019 Traveler’s Choice Awards—as well as gourmet restaurants and the Sian Ka’an Beach Club at The Pyramid at Grand Cancun (transportation included!).
Sian Ka’an guests even get complimentary use of the resort’s Smart Car rentals during their stay to explore everything Cancun has to offer ($8 USD mandatory daily fee paid at resort).
Grand Sens Cancun is the perfect romantic retreat for couples to explore, whether they’re celebrating their anniversary, honeymoon or planning a destination wedding on our new over-the-water pier. This is Cancun’s prime location: convenient to the airport yet discreetly tucked away; close to the shopping zone but a world apart, with a stunning beachfront; sparkling infinity pool with a swim-up bar overlooking the ocean; a sexy, secluded Cloud 9 Zone featuring topless pool and Jacuzzi area; and room for romance under starlit Caribbean skies.
There’s value here, too, because guests at Grand Sens Cancun also enjoy complimentary access to Oasis Hotels & Resorts sister properties, including the Grand Oasis Cancun, offering Vegas-style entertainment, gambling at the Red Casino and more.
To celebrate the resort’s grand opening, Oasis is offering travel agents over-the-top incentives to book Grand Sens Cancun, like up to $100 bonus cash for every booking on top of tour operator commission.
And our Travel Agent Special Rates are tough to beat: $70 per person all-inclusive for the agent and a guest in an Ocean View room, valid for the travel period between January 5-December 20, 2020. Check out the details at OasisConnect.net, and take a closer look at the newest piece of paradise Oasis Hotels & Resorts has to offer at thegrandsenscancun.com.
