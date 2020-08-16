Jamaica’s Eclipse At Half Moon to Reopen in October
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli August 16, 2020
Eclipse at Half Moon, one of the most luxurious resorts in Jamaica, will reopen on October 1.
The hotel in Montego Bay made the announcement on Friday.
“Eclipse is a celebration of Jamaican culture and the country’s incredible natural beauty,” Greg Pirkle, Half Moon’s managing director, said in a statement. “We look forward to once again welcoming guests to enjoy Half Moon’s luxury of space and legacy of excellence.”
Jamaican Government Backtracks, Will Keep Tourists Confined to...Destination & Tourism
Tahiti Brings in New Health and Sanitation ProtocolsDestination & Tourism
ASTA Urges Congress to Get Back to WorkTravel Agent
Surprise! Cruise Bookings Continue to Rise for 2021Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Just a 10-minute drive from Sangster International Airport, Eclipse features 57 new accommodations, an infinity-edge pool, natural swimming cove, seven bars and restaurants, and a special offer to celebrate its reopening.
And to say Eclipse at Half Moon is ‘reopening’ is a bit of a misnomer. The resort had barely opened earlier this year when the COVID-19 virus shut down all of Jamaica. Following recommendations outlined by the Jamaican government, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organisation (WHO), Half Moon developed a series of health and safety protocols called ‘Our Commitment to Your Well-Being’ to help the reopen process.
Eclipse features a variety of accommodations that are located in three areas, including the Estate Homes featuring four bedrooms with private entrances, butler pantry, large great room, island contemporary furnishings, indoor/outdoor showers, and living and dining terraces. The Ocean Rooms feature views of the Caribbean Sea, luxurious bathrooms, reading coves, colorful artwork and expansive verandas or terraces featuring daybeds.
Half Moon is currently offering a variety of special promotions. The Eclipse Opening Offer features $150 of resort credit and must be booked by October 31. The ‘Stay More, Save More’ Rose Hall Villas offer saves up to 30 percent off the best available rate, and up to 55 percent off on stays 31 nights or more from $20,000. The Founders Cove Legacy Offer includes a complimentary fifth night.
To make a reservation, visit HalfMoon.com, e-mail info@halfmoon.com or call +1 (800) 626 0592.
For more information on Jamaica
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS