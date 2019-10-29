Karisma and Margaritaville Break Ground on New Cap Cana Property
Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts October 29, 2019
WHY IT RATES: This will be the first Margaritaville resort to open in the Dominican Republic. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Cap Cana, which will open in 2021. Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Cap Cana, an inclusive resort, marks the introduction of Margaritaville to the Dominican Republic and expands upon Karisma’s presence in the region. A $150 million development, the new property is expected to create 1,100 jobs in the Dominican Republic.
Led by Rafael Feliz, Chairman of Karisma Hotels & Resorts and a native of the Dominican Republic and John Cohlan, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville, the October 29 groundbreaking took place on the stunning white sand beach in the gated community of Cap Cana. The ceremony was attended by Danilo Medina Sanchez, President of the Dominican Republic, along with more than 150 guests who enjoyed drinks and bites, giving them a tropical taste of Margaritaville.
Located beachfront on Juanillo Beach along the Caribbean Sea, Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Cap Cana will feature 228 rooms and suites, and uniquely capture a casual-luxe experience for guests who value exceptional quality without pretense. With a focus on families, the new-build resort will deliver world-class amenities, service, and top-quality food and beverage. This, in combination with Margaritaville’s authentic sense of fun and escapism, promises to be a new favorite tropical vacation destination in the Caribbean. Guests will be presented flip-flops and welcome drinks upon arrival, setting the tone for a refreshing Island Reserve experience.
“Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Cap Cana marks Karisma’s second property in the Dominican Republic and is especially significant to me as I was born and raised here,” said Feliz. “We look forward to introducing the ultimate luxury vacation for families, couples and singles to escape and have fun beachfront while enjoying authentic touches and unforgettable ‘wow’ moments. We are equally excited to offer 2,100 jobs across our two resorts, and further invest in the future of this spectacular destination.”
Local flavors and surprise and delight moments will be introduced at seven restaurants and three bars at Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Cap Cana, including the signature 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar. The beachfront property allows for a highly personalized vacation, with plenty of space to seek refuge at any of the resort’s three pools and St. Somewhere Spa, by Karisma, ideal for rest and relaxation. Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Cap Cana will offer a breathtaking backdrop for weddings and private events, including Sky Weddings overlooking nothing but the azure sea and sky. For younger guests, the resort will have a Parakeets Kid’s Club with supervised daily activities for children 4-12 years old.
Exclusive to Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma, the guest experience at the Cap Cana property will be kept casual yet customized thanks to a team of Island Ambassadors who are passionate about Margaritaville, the destination, and ensuring every guest’s vacation is entertaining and memorable. A concierge, vacation-planner, and a catalyst for fun rolled into one, these Ambassadors will be on-call to answer questions, take requests, and to make guests smile throughout their stay–and then snap a photo, so the moment in paradise is never forgotten.
“We are excited to introduce the Margaritaville Island Reserve brand to Cap Cana-one of the most beautiful beach destinations in the world,” noted John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings. “Our partnership with Rafael and the Karisma team-a match made in paradise—will create the ultimate island destination experience, all about fun, relaxation, incredible food, service, entertainment and our Margaritaville state of mind.”
Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Cap Cana will be the fourth property in the Island Reserve collection, representing the milestone partnership between Karisma and Margaritaville. The new inclusive resort will follow confirmed Island Reserve properties in Mexico’s Riviera Cancun and Riviera Maya, and Jamaica–all opening in 2020–among other destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.
SOURCE: Margaritaville press release.
For more information on Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS