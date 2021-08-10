Karisma Expands Azul Beach Resorts Brand
Karisma Hotels & Resorts is adding two new Azul Beach resorts to its portfolio, the Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana and the Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana, both opening later this year.
The Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana is located along Playa Juanillo, featuring a golf course, marina and 251 suites that include swim-up suites, beachfront suites and family-friendly accommodation options. This resort is expected to open in November, and will share amenities with the Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana.
Guests who book this resort now can earn 40 percent off, with rates starting at $186 per person, per night.
The Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana was rebranded from the Sensatori Punta Cana on Uvero Alto Beach. This resort features 252 suites, including honeymoon and swim-up suites, with family-friendly and adults-only options. It will also feature a Gourmet Village with seven eateries and six bars.
Guests who book stays at this resort can enjoy up to $600 in resort credits with rates beginning at $140 per person, per night.
“After sustaining such a long-standing presence in top Caribbean markets with beautiful destinations like Cancun and Jamaica, it is with the utmost pride that Karisma Hotels & Resorts announces the expansion and revamping of the portfolio’s highly-praised Azul Beach Resorts brand,” said Mario Mathieu, SVP of Business Development, Design and Construction, of Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
“With the addition of Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana and Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana we will deliver a brand and product that places an emphasis on providing guests with that unique touch of comfort, variety, and relaxed refinement for couples, families, and groups alike,” Mathieu continued.
