Karisma Hotels & Resorts Gifts 150 Vacations to Essential Workers
Mackenzie Cullen May 07, 2020
Karisma Hotels & Resorts has become the latest business in the travel industry to thank essential workers for all the hard work they continue to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has launched its Holidays for Your Heroes initiative, which will donate 150 luxury all-inclusive resort stays to essential workers and their families through its Karisma Foundation and partners.
From now until June 30, 2020, members of the public can nominate an essential worker with a short explanation of why they deserve a five-day, five-star dream vacation at an all-inclusive resort of choice in Latin America or the Caribbean once travel resumes. Nominations can also be submitted via Instagram through the hashtag #HolidaysForYourHeroes.
The 150 winners will be selected in July 2020 for a complimentary four-night, five-day stay for up to five family members at a Karisma property of choice.
Packages include gourmet food and beverages, 24-hour room service, a full-service concierge, live entertainment, world-class spas, state-of-the-art fitness centers, yoga, dance, cooking and mixology classes, language lessons and supervised programs for kids and teens.
Holidays for Your Heroes is not the only initiative Karisma has taken to support others during the pandemic. Karisma’s Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana has been supplying and delivering more than 800 meals daily to families in the community, while El Dorado Royale by Karisma has been providing food to employees and locals with fresh produce from its on-site greenhouse.
