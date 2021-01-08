Karisma Joins Forces With Affirm to Offer Guests Monthly Payment Plans
Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey January 08, 2021
Karisma Hotels & Resorts is partnering with Affirm, a financial installment loan lender, to enable travelers to break down the cost of their vacations at the company’s portfolio of resorts through monthly payments.
“Guests booking directly on KarismaHotels.com can select Affirm as a payment option at checkout and then check their eligibility to see the available payment options,” Karisma said. “Eligible guests can split the cost of their booking into simple monthly payments. When paying with Affirm, guests will see pricing upfront and never pay more than they agree to at checkout.”
If a travel advisor books directly on KarismaHotels.com, then the offer applies. It is not available for agents' bookings made through wholesalers or tour operators.
Karisma’s brands include El Dorado Spa Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts, Generations Resorts, Hidden Beach Resort and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts.
Affirm partners upward 6,500 U.S., including Neiman Marcus and Oscar de la Renta.
Karisma unveiled the Peace of Mind program last year, which features new health protocols, updated guidelines and “industry-leading best practices, including alignment with Delos Well Living’s International Well Building Institute and Well Living Lab, in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic, with endorsements by Deepak Chopra,” the company said.
