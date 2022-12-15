Karisma Unveils Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza
Hotel & Resort Nickelodeon™ Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana Claudette Covey December 15, 2022
Karisma Hotels & Resorts has introduced the first annual Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, which will feature themed events, seasonal food-and-beverage offerings, holiday meet-and-greets with Nickelodeon characters and more from December through January 31, 2023.
In tandem with the events, travelers can take advantage of savings of up to 50 percent through January 31, 2023.
Activities include a tree lighting ceremony hosted by Nickelodeon characters dressed in holiday attire, ornament-making workshops, themed holiday dinners, dining with characters at the Pajama Jam breakfast with a holiday menu, family holiday photo experiences with themed backdrops, pineapple decorating contests and more.
“We are overjoyed to introduce the Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza to our resorts this winter,” said Daniel Lozano, vice president of perations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
“This immersive event invites families to delight in the enchantment of the season with festive character meet and greets, interactive programming, holiday decor, special menus, and seasonal activities designed for guests of all ages.”
