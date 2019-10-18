Kimpton Coming to Key West in 2020
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will open a new hotel collection in historic Key West, Florida, early 2020.
Kimpton Key West will offer a gateway to the island’s varied experiences, from live music to shopping, sailing, sport-fishing and beyond. There will be five separate hotels located in Key West’s historic Old Town district.
Each will offer its own distinct story and experience and will blend timeless architecture with the region’s eclectic, bohemian style.
Kimpton Key West will be the brand’s sixth property in the Sunshine State and its first in the Florida Keys. The properties are owned and developed by by KHP Capital Partners.
“We are excited to once again be partnering with Kimpton in South Florida,” said Ben Rowe, Managing Partner of KHP Capital Partners. “Kimpton Key West will soon be one of Key West’s most popular properties, offering an enriching and exciting experience for visitors from near and far.”
Kimpton Key West will honor the unique history of each individual property in the collection. No two rooms in the entire 2190-room collection will be the same where guests can book estate-like guesthouses, charming bungalows and original conch houses.
“Key West is such a natural fit as a Kimpton destination, with its distinctive island style and vibrant local scene,” said Mike DeFrino, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ CEO. “Key West is rich with the kind of history and welcoming culture that our guests value in their stay experiences. We look forward to bringing our signature heartfelt hospitality to this unique market.”
