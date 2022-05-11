Last updated: 10:28 AM ET, Wed May 11 2022

Kimpton Hotels To Offer Dog Walking Services to Guests Nationwide

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke May 11, 2022

@mallowfrenchie wearing a limited edition, co-branded KimptonxWag! dog bathrobe at the Kimpton EPIC Miami. (photo courtesy of Kimpton Hotels)

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has announced an exclusive partnership with Wag!, a mobile-first platform connecting pet owners with professional pet caregivers for boarding, sitting and walking services.

The first major hotel brand to offer on-property and at-home walks and drop-ins, Kimpton is making these services available to guests staying at any of its 65-plus properties across the U.S. KimptonXWag! is kicking off the partnership by gifting 1,000 free 20-minute services for guests staying at one of the brand's participating properties.

Guests can reach out to @Kimpton on Twitter or Instagram for a one-time-use custom discount code.

Additionally, Kimpton guests will have access to a complimentary month of Wag! Premium with every stay.

Premium perks include 10 percent off every pet service booked, waived booking fees and round-the-clock access to advice from credentialed veterinary professionals.

"With the emergence of remote work, guests are used to spending more time with their pets, and so it's not surprising that as travel picks up, our guests are opting to bring their pets with them," Kimpton's Chief Commercial Officer Kathleen Reidenbach said in a statement. "We understand how hard it is to leave pets behind, so we are thrilled that this partnership with Wag! will take some of the stress off our guests, allowing them to make the most of their travels while ensuring their furry family members are well taken care of on the road or at home."

KimptonXWag! has also released a limited-edition dog bathrobe featuring a stylish custom patch available for purchase at kimptonstyle.com.

