Kimpton To Provide Free Counseling to Employees, Guests
February 24, 2022
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has partnered with Talkspace, a leading online behavioral health company, to provide its over 4,000 employees in the United States and its guests free access to mental health services.
The KimptonxTalkspace partnership begins this month. Every guest over the age of 18 staying at one of Kimpton’s over 60 participating properties can enjoy free access to 1,000 video therapy sessions from Thursday through Sunday nights.
The free videos can be redeemed by contacting talkspace@kimptonhotels.com with proof of hotel stay.
Each guest staying at a participating property through this December will also receive a promotional code worth $100 for a Talkspace plan.
Additionally, eligible employees will be given a free annual subscription to Talkspace.
“We know that travelers are facing more stress and anxiety than ever before, and employees in the hospitality industry have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic,” said Mike DeFrino, CEO of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.
“Our founder Bill Kimpton was public and brave about his own personal struggles with mental health and made both physical and mental health a priority for all of his employees from the beginning. We take our commitment to heartfelt hospitality seriously, and we are proud that our Talkspace partnership gives us an opportunity to bring our Stay Human ethos to life while providing more mental health support for our people and our guests.”
