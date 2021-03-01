La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana Creates a Seamless Experience for Guests Amid COVID-19
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Laurie Baratti March 01, 2021
La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana, part of the Posadas Group, is further stepping up its efforts to make all health and safety measures as comfortable and convenient as possible for guests of its 15 beach resorts located throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Responding to the new CDC requirement that all travelers entering the U.S. must provide negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test results taken no more than 72 hours prior to their flight, the hotelier has secured the services of certified laboratories in each resort’s local area to provide onsite antigen testing.
“We understand that the travel experience must continue to adapt in this new normal post-pandemic, and at La Colección Resorts our goal is to make it as simple as possible for our guests,” explains Enrique Calderon, COO of Posadas Group.
Guests staying at any of La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana's 15 beach properties can coordinate with the resort’s concierge to schedule their complimentary antigen test to be performed inside hotel facilities by a certified local laboratory 36 hours prior to their intended departure.
Guests who prefer or require PCR testing can also arrange with the resort concierge to take the test 72 hours prior to their departure, although this type of test may need to be administered offsite (depending upon the destination). The PCR testing option is subject to availability and bears an additional cost.
The new testing service falls under the umbrella of the company’s ‘Travel with Confidence’ program, La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana's global prevention, hygiene, disinfection and sanitation program, designed to ensure optimum safety and peace of mind for its guests and staff.
Providing yet another layer of traveler confidence is the hotelier’s own insurance program, the ‘Travel with Confidence Protection’ plan, which guests can acquire during check-in for a fee of just US$4 per night.
The plan covers emergency medical treatment for accidents or illnesses (including COVID-19) occurring between the time of check-in to check-out, whether inside or outside of the property. It also covers 24/7 telemedicine services; emergency ambulance services, if necessary; and hotel expenses for a convalescence period of up to five days, should a health professional determine that the guest needs to remain longer than originally planned.
Should guests test positive for COVID-19 without requiring emergency medical attention, they will be offered a substantially discounted nightly rate of $10 per person, per night (plus taxes) during their required quarantine period.
For more information, visit lacoleccionresorts.com.
