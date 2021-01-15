La Colección Resorts Offering Free COVID-19 Antigen Tests to Guests
WHY IT RATES: Resorts' concierge desk will coordinate with local laboratories so guests can undergo testing inside hotel facilities 36 hours before their departure.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
La Colección Resorts, a collection of distinctive resorts located throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic, is reassuring that its guests continue having a seamless vacation experience when at its beach resorts by offering free antigen available on-site. In response to new requirements from the CDC that require travelers abroad to obtain a negative COVID-19 viral test result 72 hours prior to their departure back to the U.S., the hotelier has facilitated services from certified local laboratories as an alternative for beach resorts’ guests to get tested.
"We understand that the travel experience must continue to adapt in this new normal post-pandemic, and at La Colección Resorts are goal is to make it as simple as possible for our guests," explains Enrique Calderon, COO of Posadas.
As part of the company’s Travel with Confidence program, guests staying at any of La Colección Resorts’ beach properties can coordinate with the resort’s concierge a complimentary Antigen testing performed by a local lab inside hotel facilities 36 hours before their departure. This service will end once the Government Testing Mandate is lifted. Guests requiring the PCR tests can also make arrangements with the concierge 72 hours prior to their departure, however, this test does have an additional cost, is subject to availability and may be administered off-site according to each destination.
In addition to these services, the Travel with Confidence Protection program also offers guests full coverage of accidents or illnesses (including COVID-19) from the time of check-in to check-out and telehealth assistance for up to 72 hours, hotel expenses during recovery, and 24-hour services among other benefits at an extra cost of $4 USD per night. Should a guest test positive, a substantial discounted nightly rate of $10 per night (plus taxes), per person, will be offered during quarantine.
La Colección Resorts beach resorts include: Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun All Inclusive Adults Only, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana (opening in February), Live Aqua Private Residences Los Cabos, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive Adults Only, Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun, Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa, Fiesta Americana Cozumel All Inclusive, Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive, Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa, Fiesta Americana Cancun Villas, Fiesta Americana Acapulco Villas, The Explorean Cozumel and The Explorean Kohunlich.
For more information, visit posadas.com/en/web/posadas.com/travelwithconfidence
SOURCE: La Coleccion Resorts press release.
