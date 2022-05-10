La Coleccion Enables Guests To Dig Deep Into Local Culture
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Claudette Covey May 10, 2022
As the pandemic ebbs, increasing numbers of travelers are searching for one-of-a-kind immersive experiences that they can share with family and friends, which is where La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana’s portfolio of 30-plus properties comes into play.
“There is an intense desire to reunite with loved ones and friends and see other parts of the world while enjoying new activities and engaging with everything a destination and a resort offers,” said Mauricio Aceves, vice president of business development for Posadas, La Coleccion Resort by Fiesta Americana’s parent company.
“Our resorts look at this dynamic as an opportunity to provide those experiences without the guest having to stress to plan their itinerary.
“Each resort provides luxury and culinary excellence with the added component of connecting the guest to the destination; and is where the memories are made, between an eager guest, a wonderful resort, and a spectacular destination.”
Here’s just a sampling of some of the experiences available.
Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende
“Those staying at Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende can embark on a journey of a lifetime through the city’s skies via a hot air balloon excursion, coordinated directly by the resort’s concierge,” Acevas said.
“The activity is engaging, thrilling and mesmerizing. As fun as it is cultural, this excursion will be a memory worth revisiting for years.”
Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana
The Dominican Republic resort is ideally suited for friends looking to enjoy tranquil experiences, from Zen spaces to grand waterfalls.
“While the adult-only, all-inclusive experience may seem common, few places encompass the luxury this five-star resort provides in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations,” Aceves said.
“This is truly an adult-only escape worthy of friends looking to enjoy their free time from Zen spaces to grand waterfalls.”
The Explorean Kohunlich
Located in a Mayan rainforest in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, the Explorean Kohunlich features a wide range of active pursuits and the ability to connect with nature.
“With its appealing natural environments, its cabana and bungalow rooms offer a rustic-yet-modern decor that fosters the ancestral culture of Mexico,” Acevas said.
“This all-inclusive resort offers a perfect getaway for friend groups that dream for scenic exploration without the stress of planning.”
Activities include diving, cycling and trekking excursions, kayaking and romantic dinners in a verdant jungle setting.
Grand Fiesta Americana Oaxaca
Guests can learn about the region’s modern and ancient cultures through excursions booked directly through the hotel’s concierge.
“Guests can reserve their seat on a trip to Monte Alban, a huge pre-Columbian archaeological site in Oaxaca to see pyramids and remains of an ancient civilization,” Aceves said.
They can also explore Mitla, located 27 miles southeast of the city of Oaxaca in the upper end of the Tlacolula Valley.
“Mitla is home to ancient structures, mosaics, and frescoes that illustrate the grandness of pre-Hispanic civilization,” he said.
“After this trip, guests can stop and learn to tint and weave from descendants of the Zapotec culture using traditional methods and ingredients to formulate luxurious colored tapestries.”
In addition to myriad immersive activities, La Coleccion properties also offer guests “splendid spa treatments, numerous dining options and invigorating adventures in some of the most coveted locations in the world,” Aceves said.
“Whether friends are gathering for the first time in years for an adventure in Cozumel or reuniting with loved ones for a luxurious weekend on the sunny beaches of Cancun – the diversity of our resorts and destinations will surely provide our guests with memorable moments for years to come.”
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
AMR Collection Rewards Travel Advisors During ‘Amazing May’ Event
For more information on La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS