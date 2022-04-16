Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
April 16, 2022
Hyatt Zilara All Inclusive Resorts offers the best in all-inclusive tropical vacations in an adults-only setting.
With three resorts located in desirable Caribbean destinations – Montego Bay, Jamaica; Cancun, Mexico; and Cap Cana, Dominican Republic – the rest and relaxation you have been waiting for is just a plane ride or two away.
Hyatt Zilara properties have plenty in common with each other, though the three do each boast unique features. All offer all-inclusive formats that include unlimited gourmet dining and drinks, 24-hour room service, free WiFi, free daily programming for fitness and other activities, including access to the gym, free non-motorized watersports like kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, scuba lessons, live entertainment and much more.
Additionally, all three resorts offer spa services, event planning services and premium private dining experiences at an additional cost.
Hyatt Zilara Cancun offers all-suite accommodation options with private terraces, double jetted tubs and more, with swim-up or butler suite options available, all in a contemporary yet classically inspired design that combines dark wood tones with a neutral palette.
The resort includes the best of a resort experience in Cancun’s famous Hotel Zone, including a beautiful beach and nearby access to Cancun’s nightlife and cuisine. On-property, guests can enjoy six dining options, as well as five bars, lounges and cafes. Guests of Hyatt Zilara Cancun also enjoy access to the dining and entertainment options at the Hyatt Ziva Cancun, its family-friendly sister property.
Located on the historic property of Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Jamaica is the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall. Offering a great destination for those looking to experience classic Jamaican history and culture or to get married, the resort’s sprawling property offers incredible golfing experiences, a beautiful beach and two historic venues that are perfect backdrops for weddings, vow renewals or other events.
Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall offers a variety of king-bed or double-bed accommodation options with private balconies and swim-up or butler suite options available in a more modern design featuring a neutral palette with bright pops of reds or blues.
The resort’s food and beverage facilities source much of their produce and seafood locally, with six bars and lounges and twelve dining options between the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and its family-friendly counterpart, the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall.
Lastly, but certainly not least, is the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. One of the most modern Hyatt Zilara resorts, it offers a stunning white property that reflects the beautiful sand of its beaches.
Here, guests will find all-suite options with private patios or balconies with king-bed or double-bed options, as well as oceanfront or swim-up options. One special category of suites is the Club Level option, which includes private check-in and check-out, personalized concierge services, use of the Club Pool and Club Level Lounge, a discount on spa and salon services and more.
Like the previous two resorts, the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana offers plenty of international dining options in its all-inclusive format, offering fifteen dining options between the resort and its family-friendly counterpart, the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, along with eleven different bars and lounges.
The resort is also conveniently located nearby several incredible golf courses, as well as nature parks and other attractions for travelers to enjoy off-property.
Hyatt Zilara All Inclusive Resorts offers ideal tropical all-inclusive vacations, no matter which property a couple, a solo traveler or a group of friends or coworkers chooses.
For more information about Hyatt Zilara or Hyatt Ziva resorts, please click here.
