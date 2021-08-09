Last updated: 02:50 PM ET, Mon August 09 2021

LEGOLAND New York Completes Reopening With New Hotel

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood August 09, 2021

LEGOLAND New York's new LEGOLAND Hotel.
LEGOLAND New York's new LEGOLAND Hotel. (photo via LEGOLAND New York Resort Media)

LEGOLAND New York Resort completes its full reopening last week after the LEGOLAND Hotel debuted following over a year of anticipation.

The 250-room LEGOLAND Hotel is located just steps away from the theme park's iconic entrance arch and was built with guest rooms and suites designed for five-to-nine people, depending on the type.

The LEGOLAND Hotel also boasts four room themes—including Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO Friends and LEGO NINJAGO—as well imaginative LEGO models and immersive play areas throughout the property.

Highlights of the theme park hotel include a smoke-breathing LEGO dragon, a Castle play area for children, more than 2,000 interactive LEGO models created out of thousands of LEGO bricks, a heated resort-style pool, an arcade and a “Little Big Shop.”

Every overnight stay at the LEGOLAND Hotel comes with a complimentary buffet breakfast at Bricks Family Restaurant, which also serves a family-size dinner each night.

“Welcoming overnight guests at LEGOLAND Hotel is a long-awaited milestone that marks the final step in our phased opening,” LEGOLAND New York’s Stephanie Johnson said. “We've created an overnight experience that can't be found anywhere else in the Northeast through thoughtful, creative, and educational hotel offerings that complement a day at our Park.”

“At LEGOLAND Hotel, families can experience a fully-immersive multi-day getaway: they can fuel up for their day in the Park, take a break if they need it, and drift off to sleep with a bedtime story from their in-room Google Nest,” Johnson continued.

Back at the room, children and parents will love the Hotel's Next Generation Sleepover: a Google Nest that can do anything from place a room service order to tell children an immersive bedtime story or send them on an in-room scavenger hunt.

Each themed guest room offers a separate sleeping area for children, equipped with a bunk bed, pull-out trundle bed, and an entertainment unit, with a separate space for adults with a king bed.

LEGOLAND Hotel will be open year-round and is now accepting reservations, with rates starting at $279 a night.

