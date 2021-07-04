Legoland New York Scheduled to Fully Open July 9
Laurie Baratti July 04, 2021
The new Legoland New York Resort is now open for previews, just in time to welcome visitors over the 4th of July holiday weekend. The brand’s third-largest park consists of seven separate themed sections, geared mainly toward families with children between the ages of two and 12.
Following finalization of the seventh and final land, ‘LEGO Pirate’, the park is set to fully open to guests on July 9. A soft opening with limited guest capacity began in late May while some of the final work was being completed on some rides and attractions, according to Travel Awaits.
The park had originally been scheduled to open more than a year ago, on July 4, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a major monkey wrench into those plans. The six lands that are currently open for previews are Brick Street, Bricktopia, Miniland, LEGO City, LEGO Castle and LEGO Ninjago World.
Some of Legoland New York’s rides and attractions will mirror those found at Legoland California and Legoland Florida, the brand’s other two existing U.S. theme parks, including a version of The Dragon roller coaster and rides like Anchor’s Away!, Splash Battle, DJ’s Dizzy Disco Spin, Merlin’s Flying Machines, LEGO NINJAGO The Ride and more.
But, there’s at least one new interactive ride that’s exclusive to the New York park, called Professor Brick’s Lego Factory Adventure Ride, where guests will ride a trackless vehicle through the manufacturing process at an imaginary LEGO factory after being “shrunken” down to the size of LEGO Minifigure themselves. The first-of-its-kind dark ride will use advanced computer vision and tracking technologies to identify guests’ physical attributes, map their positions and then digitally “transform” them into LEGO Minifigures that move in tandem with each rider.
The Legoland New York Resort will actually encompass both the 150-acre theme park and 250-room Legoland New York Hotel, which won’t be opening in tandem with the park, but is expected to start taking reservations on August 6.
The 500-acre property, which allows plenty of room for future expansion, is located in the town of Goshen in New York’s lovely Hudson Valley, roughly 60 miles northwest (a 90-minute drive from New York City).
For more information, visit legoland.com/new-york.
